Bush 43 visits dad in hospital for ‘huge morale boost’

WASHINGTON — Former President George H.W. Bush, who has been recovering from pneumonia in a Houston hospital this week, says he got a “huge morale boost” from his son, former President George W. Bush, after the 43rd president visited him.

“Big morale boost from a high-level delegation. No father has ever been more blessed, or prouder,” the elder Bush tweeted Thursday night.

The former President was readmitted to Houston Methodist Hospital this week due to a cough that kept him from sleeping, according to his spokesman, Jim McGrath.

McGrath released a statement Wednesday, saying that the cough stemmed from pneumonia, but added that “President Bush is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength.”