Dark parodies of popular cartoons emerge on YouTube, startling metro parents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Videos are surfacing on YouTube that appear to be part of a popular cartoon show, but instead it’s a dark parody. Many parents think their children are watching Peppa Pig and Doc McStuffins, but there are hundreds of videos on YouTube that are remakes of the popular cartoons, and inappropriate for children.

“Little kids tying to watch TV and have fun and see something like that, it’s just like, rips your heart apart,” said Doug Deering, a Kansas City father to a toddler.

Some of the videos show characters self-mutilating, knife fighting, holding guns and smoking and even taking part in a terrorist attack.

“It’s so easy to get on YouTube from the TV because they are so smart now and it’s easy with the push of a button she’s on YouTube,” said Johnna Pinkerton.

Parents FOX 4 talked to said they can see how parents would glance at the screen and think their child is watching a cartoon.

“It’s completely wrong, I think parents do not have the time really to be able to watch what their children are viewing and parents need to monitor more closely,” said Lisa Nicholson, who was out on the Plaza on Friday.

YouTube released a statement about the videos:

“We’re always looking to improve the YouTube experience for all our users and that includes ensuring that our platform remains an open place for self-expression and communication. We understand that what offends one person, may be viewed differently by another. As a platform we strive to serve these varying interests by asking our community to flag any video that violates our strict community guidelines.”

Parents FOX 4 talked to said they use parental controls on their TV to help prevent their kids from logging into the YouTube App on the TV. Parents can use YouTube Kids that is supposed to help filter out certain content.