Independence police release video of shooting outside QuikTrip, seek two suspects

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are looking for two suspects and a witness involved in a Thursday night shooting outside a QuikTrip at 291 Highway and Gudgell that happened at about 10:30.

Police specifically want to speak with the driver of the white Ford F-150 seen in the video, and are seeking the two men seen on surveillance at the end of the video. One person was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries. The victim who was shot wasn’t in the truck, and ran away from the crime scene.

If you know anything about this shooting, or the suspects, call police at (816) 325-7777 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, where you can remain anonymous.