× Kansas City man charged with murder in shooting that happened on Easter Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors charged a Kansas City man with murder and two other charges for allegedly shooting and killing a man on Easter Sunday. John Williamson, 30, faces second degree murder, armed criminal action and a charge for violating a protection order.

Court documents say that Robert Witmer was killed following an argument he and Williamson had in the 2600 block of Williamson. A witness said that Witmer had picked up a rock during the argument, and in turn, Williamson said he would shoot him.

Because of the protection order filed on March 1, Williamson wasn’t allowed to have a firearm, and he’s being held on a $200,000 bond for allegedly violating that order.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 3.