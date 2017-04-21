Limited access to Union Station and surrounding streets this weekend into early next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- American Ninja Warriors are coming back to Kansas City for a taping at Union Station.

While the contestants are navigating obstacles in the air, folks on the ground will face travel obstacles of their own near Pershing and Main as crews shut down streets and parking lots to make room for the course and fans who want to watch.

Roads closed:

Pershing Road closed between Main and Kessler

South Plaza parking lot closed

Front doors only accessible from Main St. sidewalk

Limited triangle lot parking

Bridge access via Carriage Pavilion closed

Also, if you are dropping off or picking up people Amtrak passengers will need to be picked up and dropped off on the east side of Union Station or use the lower level west entrance.

Taxi pick up and drop off will be also be available in the lower level west entrance.

If you are heading to the Union Station Post Office, use the west yards garage behind Union Station. The west yard garage is also the best bet for restaurant parking.

Detour signs are all over the place out here to help. The show tapes April 24 and 25. All parking will return to normal April 28.