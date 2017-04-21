Mckenna Grace shows off new front teeth and big personality when chatting with FOX 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 4's Russ Simmons got a chance to sit down with the stars of the new film "Gifted," described by IMDB as the heart-wrenching tale of "Frank, a single man raising his child prodigy niece Mary, drawn into a custody battle with his mother."

While chatting with Chris Evans, who is best known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel films, and 10-year-old actress Mckenna Grace, FOX 4 got close look at the actress' new front teeth as well as her big personality.

Watch the trailer for the movie produced by a KC native below: