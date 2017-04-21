Pair wreaks havoc, shoots man at point-blank range before Higginsville police chief arrests them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. -- A man was shot and left for dead with lottery tickets strewn in his lap on early Friday morning. Now, two men are in jail after a crime spree in Higginsville.

The police chief says the suspects stole two vehicles, shot a man, and led officers on a chase through Lafayette County, recounting the crime spree exclusively with FOX 4’s Megan Dillard.

Just after midnight, police said the victim was sitting in his truck and scratching lotto tickets.

“We don`t see that in Higginsville. This is not something that we have in the Higginsville area,” Higginsville Police Chief Shawn Smith said.

Two men in their 20s pulled a stolen vehicle into the Break Time gas station on 13 Highway at about 12:30 on Friday morning. Chief Smith said they missed the driveway, wrecked into the ditch and walked up to the building. That`s when they spotted their victim.

“He`d been in there, he had some scratcher tickets, and had a seat in his truck,” the police chief recounted. "It was just bad luck for him. It could`ve been, I think, anybody parked in that parking lot would`ve been a victim."

The pair split; one man went to the driver window, the other to the passenger side.

“As they approached the store, one of the suspects pulls out a gun. He didn`t shoot the suspect, he was trying to get the truck. The second suspect walks up and fires two shots through the passenger side window,” Chief Smith said.

He said the shooter yanked the door open and fire four more shots at point-blank range. Of six shots fired, four hit the victim.

“Struck two times in the arm, twice in the torso,” Chief Smith explained.

He said the men weren`t finished. They ran about a mile, across a field and down Beattie Road.

“They stole another vehicle from another resident within a mile of that gas station,” said Chief Smith.

Police chased them, used spikes to slow the truck down, and the chief himself made the arrest.

“I was coming from my house and got called out. I was able to come right out behind as they came out, and I was right there with them, and had another trooper and deputy,” he said.

They took the pair into custody and paramedics took the victim to the hospital.

“The good thing is we`re a small town, so when we have something like this, all of our resources go to solving the crime,” Chief Smith said.

He says he appreciated the help from the Lafayette County Sheriff`s Office, Missouri Highway Patrol, Oak Grove police, and Jackson County. He says that collaboration helped them push the case through to prosecutors on Friday.

The victim is recovering at a metro hospital.