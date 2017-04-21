Police identify suspect who hit Manhattan woman, left her clinging to life

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Riley County police say the suspect, who hit a Manhattan woman and left her in critical condition has come forward, but so far no arrests have been made. The case is still under investigation.

Police say 21-year-old Amber Wilhelm was walking on a Manhattan street early Friday, April 14 when the driver of a pickup truck hit her and then drove away.

She was drug or thrown about 120 feet from where she was initially hit while crossing Bluemont Avenue at 12th Street, according to a news release.

Police say Wilhelm was taken to a Manhattan hospital and then flown Topeka’s Stormont Vail Health where she remains in critical condition.

Her parents made impassioned pleas on Tuesday for any witnesses and the hit-and-run driver to come forward so they can know exactly what happened to their daughter.

“Amber’s family has been notified of the development,” Riley County Police said in a statement. “They, and we, want to thank the thousands of people in Riley County and beyond that shared this story from the beginning. Your help and support has been incredible.”