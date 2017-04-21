Price at the gate to park at Arrowhead Stadium on the rise again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs schedule was announced Thursday and includes two Monday night home games. But you can expect to pay more just to park at Arrowhead Stadium this coming season.

The team says the 50-percent increase in gate parking prices isn't about making more money, but making things more efficient at the toll gates.

In 2015 parking at the gate was $30, in 2016, $40. Now that's ballooned to $60.

"I think 60 bucks is a bit of a stretch just for parking there's a lot of things at Arrowhead Stadium that are already overpriced in my opinion," Stallone Butley said.

"With prices at $60 a game, we are going to Uber out there," Kayla Curliel said.

The Chiefs will once again offer a discount for fans who buy parking passes online. This year that pass will be $35 a game, up from $30 a year ago.

"I don't think it's right, why would you have to pay double just because you didn't pre-pay for a parking pass? It doesn't make sense to me," Gary Jochum said.

But fans who've lived through the headaches of parking understand.

"We try to get there three hours before the game and we are still stuck in traffic for over an hour," Stefan Zauchenberger said.

"You're ready to go get in the game have some fun but you are sitting in traffic. And if you are missing part of the game it's the worst," Matthew Myers said.

This year's regular parking prices are the exact same as the postseason last year. For that game a record 90-percent of fans prepaid for parking.

"My gameplan is to get the friends together pack them in a car, we'll all split parking and we'll buy parking ahead of time," Myers said.

The Chiefs are also offering a season parking pass online. It's $300. Counting the preseason that works out to $30 per game.

"It will probably go up again next year so enjoy it while it lasts," Cody Bieberly said.