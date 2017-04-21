Prosecutors charge two men in deadly shooting of man at Kansas City gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors charged two suspects in a deadly shooting that happened in March where 32-year-old Dorron Blackmon was killed outside of a gas station.
Dionandre Ganter, 28, and Michael Sewell, 42, each face second degree murder, attempted robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.
Court records say that surveillance video of a BP Gas station at East 39th Street on March 11 showed Ganter and Sewell trying to take a gun from Blackmon while he was sitting in a car, and then he was shot.
Sewell told detectives that if the video showed him robbing and killing someone, then it was him. He also said he was shot at the scene.
Prosecutors requested a $250,000 bond for both Ganter and Sewell.