Ripple Glass collects billionth bottle thanks to dedicated KC residents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With Earth Day coming up this weekend, a local recycling company decided to announce a major milestone.

Ripple Glass will celebrate its billionth recycled bottle.

Since launching their company in 2009, Kansas Citians have recycled millions of glass bottles and jars.

Each week thousands of Kansas Citians collect their glass bottles and jars then deliver them to a Ripple Glass bin.

Recycling one bottle saves enough energy to light a light bulb for seven hours.

Recycling one billion bottles saves enough electricity to power every house in Kansas City for more than 18 days.