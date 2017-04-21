Sea of red at American Heart Association Go Red for Women annual luncheon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- The Overland Park Convention Center went red for women Friday at the annual luncheon to raise awareness about heart disease.

More than 1,100 women attended the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Luncheon.

The event was filled with heart-health education and a "pursonality" auction.

This event has been going strong since 2004, and since then more than 275 women's lives have been saved each day.

According to the American Heart Association, one in three women will die of heart disease, which is why they told the stories of three women with heart disease. Only two of the women whose stories were told survived.

"I think a lot of women are aware of the dangers, but I think it's really underestimated," cardiologist Dr. Heath Wilt said. "Especially nowadays when we understand so much more about the differences between men and women and what we can do to impact health."

More women than men die of heart disease, and more women die of heart disease than all forms of cancer combined, according to the American Heart Association, but 80-percent of cardiac events can be prevented.

"Women are a lot more likely to present symptoms than men," Dr. Wilt said. "Things like job pain or arm pain or neck pain or profound shortness of breath. But the most important thing I always tell my patients is just to know your body and when something is different, that's when you need to speak up."