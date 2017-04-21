Student reports rape at Paseo Academy; police investigate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are investigating a sexual assault report at Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts, 4747 Flora Ave.

According to police, they were called out on Monday, April 17 at approximately 5:30 p.m., to take a report on a rape.

The school issued a statement:

"Since learning of these very serious and troubling allegations, KCPS administration is proceeding with a full investigation and is fully cooperating with the Kansas City Police Department. All district and state protocols are being and will continue to be followed throughout the investigation. We take the safety of our students very seriously, and are committed to ensuring that our buildings are safe and secure for our children," said Natalie Allen, chief communications and community engagement officer for KC Public Schools.