Worker alerts police to possible explosives near 23rd and Indiana in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The surrounding two blocks at 23rd and Indiana are closed on Friday afternoon while a bomb and arson squad investigates possible explosives.

A worker contacted police just after 3 p.m. saying they located those possible explosives. FOX 4's Robert Townsend reports that a Kansas City Water Department worker picked up what they described as two pipe bombs in a park. Further investigation is ongoing.

FOX 4 is following developments with this story and we'll provide updates here and during FOX 4 News at 5 and 6.