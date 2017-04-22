Deep cleaning at Center Middle School after illness outbreak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An outbreak of illness prompted administrative action at Center Middle School this week.
The school district on Satuday said about 50 students and 10 teachers went home sick toward the end of the week. Administrators said deep cleaning was taking place at the school and on buses on Friday and Saturday.
The district said they believe it to be a fast-moving case of the flu, and have already contacted the health department.
A letter was sent to Center Middle School parents.
Hello Center Middle School Parents and Guardians,
As you might know by now, we have had several students go home sick over the course of Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at the end of this week. Center Middle School had about 50 students and about 10 teachers go home sick with flu-like symptoms. We have notified the health department about the symptoms and the amount of people affected. At this point, we believe it is the flu and not food poisoning because not all the students and teachers affected ate food prepared at school. We believe it is a quick moving flu bug.
Ms. Williams and the district cleaning crew have been at Center Middle School last night and this morning working to disinfect the school – all areas – and the bus company is thoroughly cleaning the buses. We also canceled all after-school sports yesterday and canceled the spring play practice this morning. We hope that the deep cleaning over the course of this weekend will help alleviate the spread of the flu.
Please continue to monitor your children for signs of feeling sick and take precautions advised by your doctor or health care team. The nurse, Tyler Follis, will also be available on Monday if you need to visit with him. Thank you and enjoy the rest of your weekend.