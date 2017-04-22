Deep cleaning at Center Middle School after illness outbreak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An outbreak of illness prompted administrative action at Center Middle School this week.

The school district on Satuday said about 50 students and 10 teachers went home sick toward the end of the week. Administrators said deep cleaning was taking place at the school and on buses on Friday and Saturday.

The district said they believe it to be a fast-moving case of the flu, and have already contacted the health department.

A letter was sent to Center Middle School parents.