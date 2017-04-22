Earth Day e-Waste event in KC helps you recycle old electronics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- This Earth Day reducing our carbon footprint is one of the biggest things we can do to extend the earth's longevity. That means recycling instead of burying obsolete electronics in our landfills. FOX 4 teamed up with 1-800-Got-Junk for an e-waste recycling event that had people lined up before dawn on Saturday.

Glenn Henry took the opportunity to rid his basement of stacks of electronics. "I was gonna get a dumpster but this makes life a lot easier," said Henry

Computers, stereo equipment, VCRs and even an old foot massager was saved from the landfill. Some of the items will be refurbished, others used for their parts. Plastic and metal is then separated and turned into new products.

A Kansas City Company called Surplus Exchange is helping with the effort.

Executive director Tina Krstulic says, "Some of the plastics could turn into car bumpers. Some of the lead extracted could go into lead bars."

Every day is Earth Day at 1-800-Got-Junk. Their 20 trucks make house calls, collecting everything from file cabinets to patio furniture to microwave ovens. They work with about a dozen Kansas City charities and keep almost everything out fo the landfill. That means suitcases go to the City Union Mission, flags go to the VGW, and books are sent to The Rehabilitation Institute of Kansas City.

According to Aaron Holsack of 1 800 Got Junk, " We take a u-turn from the landfill and get them back into the community. We see people get a bicycle and see the smile on their face. We give a family mattresses or furniture. Those are the things that make you feel good at the end of the day, being able to get that stuff back to those people."

And it means someone like Glenn Henry,who wants to protect the planet for future generations, doesn't have to drive all over town to do it. "We recycle everything we can. I have four children and six grandchildren, and we need to leave them something."