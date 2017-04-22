Kansas City job fair seeks youth for summer employment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With summer right around the corner, many students are busy looking for possible employment. On Saturday, one of Kansas City's largest job fairs gave area teens a chance to look for jobs and internships here in the metro.

Ben Rauth is a senior from Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts. He joined the nearly 1,000 other students who attended the Hire KC Youth Career Fair at Business & Technology Campus Exhibition Hall. "My first job sets my career. Are you going to go into television? Law? Non-profits? And, people look at that," said Rauth.

Mayor Sly James spoke to the students at Saturday's fair. "When kids have something to do and they are doing something productive, they are less likely to get involved in something that is unproductive or risky," said Mayor James.

More than 25 employers were at Saturday's fair. If you missed it, you can also complete an online job application at hirekcyouth.org.