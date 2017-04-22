Knob Noster woman charged with murdering husband after officers unearth body

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. — Johnson County, Mo. prosecutors have charged a 31-year-old Knob Noster woman with murdering her husband.

Jema Donahue is charged with 2nd degree murder in the death of her husband, Javon Donahue.

The office of Johnson County, Mo. Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a news release that officers executed a search warrant on Saturday at a rural farm for a suspected burial site. Investigators located the site, which was excavated. The body of Javon Donahue was unearthed.

Javon’s wife, Jema, was detained by investigators and, after questioning, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder.

She is held in the Johnson County, Mo. jail on a $25,000 bond.

Officers with the Johnson County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office, the Warrensburg Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Kansas City, Mo. Police Department are continuing to investigate.