March for Science draws hundreds in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As thousands gathered Saturday in Washington D.C. to march for science, some of the metro’s science-minded individuals did the same right here at Kansas City’s Washington Square Park off Grand Boulevard.

The thousands that filled the grassy area earlier couldn’t have asked for more perfect weather to celebrate Earth Day and to stand for something they say affects us all.

Not only does metro mom Karen Florio rely on science in her profession as a doctor. It carries a personal pricelessness for her as well. “Science has been my entire life. My son wouldn’t be here without science. He was a preemie and in the NICU, and without those advances, I wouldn’t have my son today.”

Florio marched with other women in Washington D.C. earlier this year, which is part of what inspired her participation in Saturday’s March for Science Kansas City. Florio said, “It’s great to see people from all walks. I met a couple mathematicians, a couple doctors up top, and I ran into a pediatric cardiologist.”

Organizer Jessie Blakeborough said everyone was welcome. “You don’t have to be a scientist to be here. You don’t have to be a PhD. You can be an enthusiast, an advocate,” said Blakeborough.

People shared passions illustrated through signs, witty phrases, and catchy taglines; it was all aimed at celebrating science. Blakeborough said, “I think it affects every part of our lives from the food that we eat to how it’s grown to how we get to work, technology, healthcare, education.”

Some of the youngest attendees seemed to learn a lot through Saturday’s event! “I like science,” said Rocco Florio, Jr. His cousin Brynn said, “My mom really likes science, but I’m just starting to know about science! We know what scientists do. They usually like dig up fossils and stuff; yeah that’s what they do!”

