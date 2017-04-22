Three-vehicle crash leaves ones dead at I-470 and 40-Highway in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are investigating a traffic crash involving three vehicles that left one person dead on Saturday.

Independence Police said the crash happened around 1:35 p.m. at Interstate 470 and US-40 Highway, where a driver of a 2016 Chevy Silverado, heading south on I-470, lost control of the vehicle.

The Silverado left the roadway, traveled down an embankment on 40-Highway where it struck a 2017 Nissan Murano in the westbound lanes, then struck a 1998 Honda Accord stopped at the light in the eastbound lanes.

The driver of the Honda, identified as a 38-year-old man from Creighton, Mo., died as a result of the crash.