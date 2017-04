GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Two young children have been sent transported to area hospitals as Kansas City fire crews battle an apartment fire in Grandview.

The fire occurred at Cloverleaf Apartment Complex off 71 Highway near Main Street.

A four-week-old and a two-year-old are among those taken to hospitals. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

