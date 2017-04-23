For 5 hours murder suspect fires at KCK police, marshals before surrendering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- For several hours early Sunday morning, Kansas City, Kan., police task force officers and U.S. marshals, were threatened with gunfire during a standoff with a murder suspect.

They went to the 900 block of Kansas at about 1:25 a.m., to arrest Emenencio C. Lansdown, charged Friday with second degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm related to the murder of Casey Eaton. She was shot to death on Wednesday night in the same area, the 900 block of Kansas Avenue. Longtime Kansas City-area residents may remember the kidnapping and murder in 1999 of Pamela Butler, then 10-years old. Casey is Pamela's older half-sister.

Upon their arrival, they say Lansdown fired at them. Officers backed off, then established a command post to begin negotiations during the standoff.

Patrick McCallop, KCK police spokesperson, said Lansdown refused to come out and repeatedly fired shots out of the house at police officers. McCallop said he believed it was a home owned by Lansdown's family, and that Lansdown was alone inside.

After more than five hours, Lansdown put the gun down and surrendered peacefully, coming out of the house with his hands over his head.

Lansdown was last seen in the Armourdale area of KCK on Wednesday evening. He is a white male, 5’9" and 130 pounds, with a bald head and he has blue eyes. He has multiple tattoos including “Cassie” on the side of his neck and a skull on his upper back.

When police issued an alert about him last week, they said he should be considered armed and dangerous. ​

FOX 4 spoke with Eaton's mom on Friday morning, who said she's still dealing with the kidnapping and murder of daughter Pamela Butler, which happened in 1999.

"I can't believe this has happened to me again," Cherri West said. "You kind of sit back and you wonder what have you done in life for something like this to be done to you."

She told FOX 4 that Eaton was her rock to rely on.

"Casey was the oldest sister," West said. "She was my biggest helper. Anything that I needed done, like taking the kids to the dentist, do whatever, she did for me because I work."

The mom says that Eaton was the one who ran after Keith Nelson when he took Butler from the front of their KCK home.

"She was screaming down the street, and that's where the neighbor on the next block come down and started chasing the truck and lost it, but he got the tag number for us," West said.

A GoFundMe Page has been set up to help pay for Eaton's funeral. Click here if you'd like to donate.

Previous Coverage: