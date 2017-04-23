One man killed in shooting at 39th & Denver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a shooting that took place early Sunday morning in Kansas City, Mo.

Officers were called to a scene near Denver Avenue and 39th Street at around 3:25 a.m. on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police located a victim suffering an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Austin Cupp.

No suspect information has been released. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.