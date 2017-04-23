Resident says she complained to management about exploding outlets before apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- An apartment fire sent at least five people to the hospital and displaced dozens, and one woman said it could have all been avoided if apartment management had done something to address dangerous problems with electrical outlets.

The flames were so violent, no one could use the stairs. All of the windows are busted out, and it is out of those third floor windows that small children, including an infant, were tossed out to adults below.

FOX 4 talked to Nakia Rollins, who said the fire started in her apartment.

She said a few weeks ago, an outlet exploded and caught her son's bed on fire. She said she complained to management, but nothing was done.

The woman said Sunday afternoon the outlet exploded again and caught her entire room on fire.

She said she tried to put it out with an extinguisher, but the extinguisher did not work. The woman ran around trying to evacuate people, but the flames were too big.

Witnesses said there were kids jumping out of windows, and an infant had to be tossed to a man below. At least one adult and four kids were rushed to the hospital today, ages 8, 5, 2, and four weeks old.

Now, families are left with nothing but the clothes on their backs: something Rollins said could've been avoided.

"I'm hurt. I just asked them to come and fix it. I just asked. Everything I have is in there. Everything. My kids were right there," Rollins said through tears.

The fire department will remain here on scene to put out hot spots and investigate the cause of the fire.

At least fifty people are now displaced. The Red Cross will be assisting them with lodging.