Residents catch children falling from 3rd floor window in Grandview apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- A woman's voice trembles, as she watches people jump out of he windows of her apartment and flames shoot into the sky. The fire started Sunday afternoon in the Cloverleaf Apartment complex in Grandview. One infant was taken to the hospital as a precaution and 50 people are now displaced.

"They had kids jumping out of the third floor window, dangling their arms out the window screaming 'help me!'"

Nakia Rollins says the fire started in her apartment. She says an electrical outlet exploded and she says it's not the first time it's happened. Nakia says she complained to Cloverleaf management a few weeks ago, after an outlet exploded and caught her son's bed on fire. She says no one came to check the problem.

"I'm hurt because I just asked them to come fix it. I just asked. Everything I have is in there. Everything. My kids were right there."

Nakia says the outlet exploded and caught her entire room on fire. She says she tried to put it out with an apartment owned extinguisher but it didn't work.

"I just had no choice but to knock on everyone's doors and try to evacuate the building," Rollins said.

The flames were too thick. Adults started gathering on the groudn below to help catch kids who were jumping from the third floor windows.

"They were going headfirst like she did not even tell them she just was grabbing them and throwing them out the window but it was okay because of the situation and there was a lot of us down there to help catch them," Jerica Tate said.

Lives were saved, but now 50 people are without homes left with only the clothes on their backs. Something Nakia believes could've been prevented.

"I just don't know what to do."

FOX 4 reached out to Cloverleaf management for comment, and haven't heard back. Firefighters can't comment on the cause of the fire, the investigation is ongoing.