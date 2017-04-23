× Sat. night on party bus in KC: 2 people shot, another assaulted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were shot and a third person assaulted on a party bus Saturday night just after 11:00.

Police were called to 6641 E. Truman Rd., where they found the three victims. One of the gunshot victims is in critical condition; the other was listed in serious condition. The one assaulted has minor injuries.

Police took two possible suspects into custody and continue to investigate.

