Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Strawberry crepes recipe

Makes 5 servings (A serving = 1 crepe)

Ingredients:

4 eggs

1 1/3 cups skim milk

2 tablespoons margarine or butter, melted

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions:

In medium bowl, beat eggs slightly. Add remaining ingredients; beat until smooth. Heat 7 or 8-inch skillet over medium-high heat (375°F.) until hot.

Grease pan lightly with fat free cooking spray.

Pour scant 1/4 cup batter into hot pan, immediately tilting pan until batter covers bottom. Cook until edges start to dry and center is set. If desired, turn to brown other side. Fill with desired filling.

Nutritional information per serving: Calories 60; Fat 3g (saturated fat 1g); Cholesterol 45mg; Sodium 75mg; Carbohydrate 6g; Fiber 0g; Protein 2g

Source: adapted from Pillsbury.com