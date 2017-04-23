× Two people found dead in parking lot near KCK’s most popular area

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two people were found dead Sunday morning in a parking lot at 109th and Parallel in Kansas City, Kan. This is near one of the most popular places in Kansas City, Kan., not far from The Legends shopping and entertainment district and just over a mile from Kansas Speedway.

Patrick McCallop, Kansas City, Kan., police spokesperson, said the victims are a white male and a white female. The were inside a car that was running.

FOX 4 will work to get more information on Sunday, as the investigation is new and developing. The Kansas City, Kan., police chief tweeted that the cause of their deaths is still undetermined. Look for more in Sunday’s FOX 4 newscasts, on our fox4kc app, and FOX 4 Kansas City Facebook page.