Cerner fraud conspirator from Texas sentenced, ordered to pay $19 million

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The leader of a multi-million fraud that involved impersonating Cerner employees was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison and ordered to pay $19 million in restitution.

Fifty-six-year-old Albert Davis, of Richardson, Texas, was sentenced Monday. He pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Prosecutors say the conspirators created a fake Cerner business entity, a fake Cerner bank account, a fake Cerner Internet domain and leased virtual office space for a fake Cerner address in Kansas City. The also created fictitious employees and documents.

They used the fraud to turn business deals and several lawsuits in their favor, solicit investors and obtain bank loans.

Davis acknowledged in his plea that he was the leader of the scheme.

Four others have pleaded guilty in related cases.