Community marches ‘onward’ on final day of ‘SevenDays’ campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Monday marked day seven of SevenDays, which is a challenge for young and old, to embrace diversity across race, religion and culture.

Following the April 13, 2014 tragedy at the Jewish Community Center campus and Village Shalom in Overland Park, a group of caring individuals decided that as a community, it has the power to outshine and overcome such senseless acts of hate.

Everyone was wearing their "SevenDays" T-shirts that say "Faith, Love, and Walk" for Monday night's event.

There was a variety of events hosted each day of seven days. On Monday everyone walked around Liberty Memorial and returned to the back of Union Station for the onward celebration, complete with food trucks.

It was just one small part of community efforts to make a ripple, and change the world. People from all over the community participated to show their support:

"A lot of my friends knew Reat and his grandpa, so I'm doing this for them," said Stella Harber.

Click on this link for more information about the SevenDays movement.