Crews spent weekend cleaning Center Middle School after 50 students went home sick last week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Crews at one Kansas City, Mo., middle school were busy this weekend cleaning after as many as 50 students went home sick from Wednesday through Friday.

Center School District sent out a notice to parents stating that what sent 50 students and 10 teachers home last week was the flu.

All weekend long crews have been cleaning and disinfecting all areas of the middle school including the buses.

Food poisoning was ruled out after the district contacted the health department because not everyone who got sick ate the food prepared in the cafeteria.

The district sent out a letter to parents explaining that they came to the conclusion that it was a quick-moving flu bug.

The school nurse will be made available if parents want to talk.

In the meantime, parents are asked to continue to monitor their kids for any flu-like symptoms.