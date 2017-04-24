Dallas police responding to possible active shooter

DALLAS — Dallas police say officers are responding to a possible active shooter situation at an office building in the north of the city.

Police have provided no other details, including whether any shots have been fired or any injuries were reported in 911 calls Monday morning.

Television footage shows a heavy police response, including a SWAT team, at the multi-story office building along an interstate in northern Dallas.

A broken window can be seen on one of the upper floors.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said they dispatched three rescue units to the scene. A Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman could not confirm whether there have been any fatalities.

People can be seen milling around the office building.

Real estate investor Tim Herriage was at work on the 11th floor of the Executive Center in Dallas, Texas, when he heard shots. The sound came up through the elevator shaft.

He said one of his employees saw this window being shot out and called to let them know.

“Word got around pretty quickly,” he said.

He says they locked down the office and called 911 to let police know where they were. Then they waited until an officer came to escort them out.

“I heard 15, 20 shots. There were a lot of shots on the seventh floor,” he said.

Herriage says that once they were evacuated, they were able to leave the area, so he took his staff to lunch.

He said the building wasn’t expected to reopen for hours.