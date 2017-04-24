Firefighters rescue KCMO family from roof as smoke quickly filled their home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A family of four is recovering after firefighters pulled them off the roof during an early morning house fire.

The family says smoke quickly filled up their house at 18th and Lister in Kansas City around 4 a.m.

With no working smoke detectors inside, the grandfather awoke to the smell of smoke and quickly woke everyone else up.

He then broke a window on the second floor and helped them to the roof.

They waited there until firefighters arrived with a ladder and rescued them and their three dogs.

Fire officials say the fire started in the back part of the house near the kitchen, and the damage to the house is extensive. They have not said what sparked the fire.

The Red Cross was on the scene helping them out.