Investigation reveals new details in Knob Noster murder

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Court documents are providing more details into death of a Knob Noster man, allegedly at the hands of his own wife.

The case surrounds the death of 31-year-old Jevon Donahue. Donahue’s wife, Jema Donahue was charged with 2nd degree murder on Saturday, which left friends of the 31-year-old woman in disbelief.

Now, court documents recently released shine new light on what prosecutors say led to the homicide.

Police said on Saturday, they were given a tip about a possible dead body located at a Warrensburg farm. Detectives executed a search warrant at the property on SW 101 Road, where they unearthed Jevon’s body in a shallow grave.

Investigators detained and interviewed Jema Donahue, during which she admitted to shooting her estranged husband in her basement bedroom in Knob Noster with a .22 caliber handgun on or about Friday, April 14, and had her mother and another person dispose of the body at the Warrensburg farm, according to court documents.

Investigators have said that additional charges in the case are possible.

Jema Donahue is held in Johnson County, Mo. jail on a $25,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Previous coverage: