Kansas City man charged in fatal shooting at 39th & Denver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect has been charged in a fatal shooting that took place early Sunday morning in Kansas City, Mo.

Officers were called to a scene near Denver Avenue and 39th Street at around 3:25 a.m. on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police located a victim suffering an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Austin Cupp.

Police announced Monday that a Kansas City man has been charged in the shooting.

MarKivius C. Woods, 23, is charged with 2nd degree murder and armed criminal action. Police said Woods told them he went to the house to see his baby, when he became engaged in an altercation with the victim, who Woods said lunged at him and a bag that contained his gun.

Woods said he fired a “warning shot” at Cupp and wasn’t sure if he hit him. He said Cupp lunged at him twice more and he fired twice more, then he ran away. Woods said he didn’t mean to kill the victim.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000.