Kansas City teen shot during alleged cookie theft files lawsuit against store clerk, employers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A teenager who was shot by a Kansas City store clerk who thought the boy was shoplifting a package of cookies is suing the clerk and his employers.

The lawsuit on behalf of Ryan Jones was filed earlier this month against 27-year-old Mohammed Abdi and Pic N Save LLC. Abdi was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Court documents say Jones, who was 16 at the time, was leaving the store in July 2015 when Abdi pulled a gun and fired a shot. The teen reportedly sustained permanent nerve damage to his leg.

A cell phone provider also is being sued because Abdi sold phone service at the store. No attorneys are listed for the defendants in online court records.