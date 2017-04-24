Leavenworth couple’s wedding materials destroyed in fire a week before marriage, but ceremony will go on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. -- A couple said they lost nearly everything for their upcoming weekend wedding in a house fire. The couple said their Leavenworth home caught fire on Saturday, exactly one week before their wedding. They said they just purchased the home a few months ago.

They said their wedding decorations, center pieces, gifts for the bridal party, and tux for the groom was all destroyed. Wedding and bridal shower gifts were also ruined. The bride-to-be just said she's happy her fiancé, who was home when it happened, wasn't injured in the fire.

"You care less about these color flowers or that sort of thing and you look around you at what actually matters," said Kathleen Mayer, the bride.

Mayer said thankfully her wedding dress was at her mom's house. She was able to locate her engagement ring in the rubble on Monday night.

The couple said the wedding will go on.

"Rain, storm, fire we are going to still get married," said Jorge Alas, the groom-to-be.

The couple said fire fighters ran in the home and were able to save their passports for the honeymoon.

"The fire actually shows us how short life can be and what actually does matter," said Alas.

The couple said friends and strangers have offered to help provide decorations for the wedding. A family member started a GoFundMe.com account for the couple.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.