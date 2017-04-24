Lenexa residents dealing with wide range of emotions after apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- While some lamented the loss of their home and possessions, others were grateful to be alive. A fire at The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments near 87th and Pflumm left those Lenexa residents dealing with a wide range of emotions.

The complex on Pflumm remains closed south of 87th Street as firefighters remain on scene. Two children suffering from smoke inhalation were reportedly taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

The fire is now under control.

Twelve apartments were destroyed or damaged by the fire that started around 1:30 p.m. Monday. It took firefighters until 3 p.m. to get it under control as residents watched their lives go up in flames.

"Like all my sentimental throughout my whole life -- all the pictures of my dad that's dead -- everything is in that apartment and gone," said fire victim Sophie Wallace.

Wallace said she unpacked her last box yesterday at her new home in the Retreat at Mill Creek.

Monday afternoon, she watched it burn and can now see straight through her apartment from front to back.

"It's hollow; the fire was above my apartment the whole time. Nothing is there. Nothing is left," she said. "Everything in my life is gone. I don't have anything but my purse and my car."

Firefighters faced challenges getting this fire under control. The driveway of the apartment complex is narrow, so some of the 7 fire trucks couldn't get close and had to park on the street.

There were over 30 firefighters were on scene, some monitored for heat exhaustion, while animals were given oxygen to help with all of the smoke.

"I don't have words to explain how I feel," said fire victim Christian Cardona.

Cardona was home getting ready for work when he heard a banging on his door -- someone he didn't know yelling fire.

"For me, you are honestly, you are an angel, man," Cardona said to Greg Aldridge.

"You would have done the same for me, no? No big deal," Aldridge responded.

Aldridge owns the State Farm office next to the Retreat at Mill Creek. He was working in his office, smelled smoke and saw the building on fire. So he ran into the burning building banging on doors, telling people to get out.

"I could tell it was happening so fast and the wind was so bad. I knew it would spread," Aldridge said. "Did what anybody would do, right? Just get the dogs and the kids and everybody who was in there out."

The Lenexa fire chief said it is too early to determine a cause of the fire. Investigators have not been able to begin their investigation. It is also unknown at this time exactly where the fire started.