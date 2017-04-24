Local school district sends letter to parents warning them of content in popular Netflix series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Growing concerns about the content of a new show on Netflix has one metro school district warning parents.

The show "13 Reasons Why" shot to popularity in the last couple weeks, and while it's received a lot of praise, it's also received criticism for the show's content, including suicide, bullying and sexual assault.

The Shawnee Mission School District sent out a letter to parents warning the show, which depicts a teenager who leaves behind 13 cassette tapes explaining the reasons she took her own life, may glorify suicide.

School counselors also worry the content of the show may discourage students from getting help from family or counselors. Others, though, have praised the show saying it opens up an important dialogue.

The Shawnee Mission South Counseling Department shared the following tips for parents who decide to let their children watch the show:

-Check it out yourself, watch an episode to be aware of the issues

-Take the time to have conversations about the content, possibly watch it together

-Experts feel the series may be romanticizing suicide

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

