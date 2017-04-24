Local veteran’s family surprised with vehicle to help get daughter to and from hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Local organization Cars 4 Heroes along with a generous donor changed the life a local veteran's family Monday.

When the veteran's wife arrived at Children's Mercy Hospital along with her two-year-old who was in need of an IV treatment, they were greeted by more than doctors and nurses.

Car Santa Terry Franz was there waiting with van that had their name on it.

The mom of three was shocked to hear the van was for her.

"We've been trying for months to figure out how we are going to get here because mom's car is about to break down," she said. "Now we don't have to worry about getting here when we do get our heart."

She said she has to drive more than one hour each way to the hospital each week so her daughter Arabella can go to cardiology appointments. She is in need of a new heart.