McDonald’s reveals new uniforms and the internet trolls with “McDeathStar” jabs

The new uniform for #McDonalds – serving storm troopers on a Death Star in a Galaxy far far away. pic.twitter.com/UJ3QuRRSbG — Max Willson (@max_willson95) April 22, 2017

McDonald’s unveiled new uniforms for employees this month, but a lot of people just aren’t “lovin’ it.”

The fast food chain collaborated with designers Waraire Boswell and Bindu Rivas for the new look.

But many people turned to social media to slam the lack of color. Words like “dark,” “soul-crushing” and “McDeathStar” are being thrown around.

Others say the uniforms look like something out of the Hunger Games.

McDonald’s says the goal was comfort and ‘contemporary professionalism.’

And more than 70 percent of restaurant employees surveyed said they like them.

Look for the new uniforms at your local McDonald’s soon.