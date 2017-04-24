New KC business owner pays it forward to neighbor making difference in community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A new resident in Hyde Park is not only selling coffee, he's also supporting a nonprofit neighbor.

When Brandon Miller opened up a coffee shop in the Hyde Park neighborhood at Armour Blvd and Gillham he noticed one of his neighbors and the good work that they're doing. That inspired him to nominate them for FOX 4's Pay-It-Forward award.

"We are going to donate some money to our nonprofit charity Cornerstones of Care," Miller told FOX 4. "They've been here Kansas City for a number of years helping foster kids, single parents and families."

Miller said he and the rest of Mother Earth Coffee looks forward to partnering with the organization in the future.

"Because they help support families here in Kansas City, and it goes to a great cause that we want to support," Miller said.

FOX 4's Kathy Quinn helped Miller surprise Denise Cross and the rest of Cornerstones of Care with the award and $300.

"I want to come and thank you, and pay it forward for the work you do here in Kansas City," Miller said when presenting the award.

