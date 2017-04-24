Overland Park police seek man who tried to lure child into truck near elementary school

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police say a man approached an 11-year-old child for help finding a lost dog on Monday afternoon, and say it was a ruse to lure the child into his pickup truck.

Police say this happened at about 4 p.m. in the 14100 block of Grant Street, which is near Harmony Elementary School and Harmony Middle School. Overland Park investigators say the child was playing in the area, school wasn’t in session due to a teacher workshop day.

When the 11-year-old refused to help the man, the suspect demanded that the child get into his truck. The child then ran away.

Police say the suspect is black or Hispanic, his body type and age aren’t given in a news release. He was wearing black pants, a black fleece shirt, and a black ski mask. He was driving a black Ford F-150 truck with unknown Kansas license plates that had a bumper sticker which said: “I Love Jesus”

Anyone who has information that will lead police to the suspect should call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.