Trash to treasure: DIY projects from Encore Unique Boutique

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you have old wooden sticks or magazines and books around your house, don't throw them out. Use them to create fun decor for your home. Tamara Hudson with Encore Unique Boutique shows us how in the video above.
Hexagon Shelf
You need:
78 Jumbo Craft Sticks
Hot Glue
Hexagon Pattern
Directions:
- Purchase the Craft Sticks in Bulk. 1 box of 300 Jumbo Craft sticks $5.99 vs paying $2.47 for 45 sticks.
- Decide how deep you want / need your shelf to be. For a small plant or case I choose 3"deep. I ended up with 13 layers totally 78 sticks.
- Make a Hexgon pattern
- Use hot glue on the ends to attach to each other.
- Decide if you want to leave natural or if you want to stain or paint your shelf.
- This is great addition to a gallery wall or great stand along project. I recommend making 3 or 5 for a wall display.
Book pages butterfly wall art
You need:
A piece of wood. Any size or shape.
Pages from a book or a magazine.
Butterfly stencil
Pencil
Scissors
Modge Podge
Foam Brush
Paint Brush
Better with Age Vintage Wood
Directions:
- Brush on Better with Age Vintage Wood on your wood piece to give it an aged barn wood look and let dry about 20 minutes.
- Use a pencil to trace 6 butterflies on the Dictionary pages
- Cut out all six butterflies.
- Use foam brush to apply modge podge to 2 of the butterflies and place separately on the wood piece
- Repeat apply modge podge to one butterfly at a time. Fold that butterfly in half and place directly on top of one of the flat butterflies but only attach t the center leaving the wings up off the surface.
- Repeat again with a third butterfly.
- Now repeat step 5 and 6. *Make sure and hold the wings up for at least 30 seconds to keep them from falling down and sticking to the one below it.
- Cover the rest of the board in modge podge for a nice matte finish that is smooth and even.