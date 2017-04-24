Trash to treasure: DIY projects from Encore Unique Boutique

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you have old wooden sticks or magazines and books around your house, don't throw them out. Use them to create fun decor for your home. Tamara Hudson with Encore Unique Boutique shows us how in the video above.

Hexagon Shelf

You need:

78 Jumbo Craft Sticks

Hot Glue

Hexagon Pattern

Directions:

Purchase the Craft Sticks in Bulk. 1 box of 300 Jumbo Craft sticks $5.99 vs paying $2.47 for 45 sticks. Decide how deep you want / need your shelf to be. For a small plant or case I choose 3"deep. I ended up with 13 layers totally 78 sticks. Make a Hexgon pattern Use hot glue on the ends to attach to each other. Decide if you want to leave natural or if you want to stain or paint your shelf. This is great addition to a gallery wall or great stand along project. I recommend making 3 or 5 for a wall display.

Book pages butterfly wall art

You need:

A piece of wood. Any size or shape.

Pages from a book or a magazine.

Butterfly stencil

Pencil

Scissors

Modge Podge

Foam Brush

Paint Brush

Better with Age Vintage Wood

Directions: