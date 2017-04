× 59-year-old Blue Springs man dead in motorcycle crash

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — A motorcycle rider is dead after a crash in Cass County Monday night.

It happened where 291 and 58-Highway meet.

Farren Boley, 59, of Blue Springs was on his motorcycle when the driver of a Ford Focus crossed the center line and hit him– that ejected him from his motorcycle and his motorcycle went on to hit a stopped vehicle.

Boley was not wearing a helmet.

The other drivers were not seriously hurt.