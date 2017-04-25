Assault suspect accused of accosting Overland Park officer with gun after he crashed into fire hydrant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- An Overland Park man accused of assaulting a police officer faced a judge on Tuesday. Bradley Poland made his first appearance in Johnson County district court Tuesday afternoon.

The alleged officer assault happened early this morning when officers responded to a report of a crash into a fire hydrant at 104th and Marty. Prosecutors allege as the police sergeant approached, Poland got out with a gun. Investigators say the two struggled, but no shots were fired.

Police captured Poland after a short chase.

"That sergeant did a wonderful job by apprehending the suspect. That's the first thing I would say. In law enforcement, it's always a dangerous job. It's always been a dangerous job. We put our lives out here on the line every day. To come into contact with someone like that who's willing to use deadly force against you? We don't see that often in Overland Park," Overland Park Police Spokesman John Lacy said.

The hydrant police say Poland crashed into overnight was damaged, and crews repaired that damaged hydrant this afternoon. He's due back in court on May 4, and being held behind bars on a $250,000 bond.