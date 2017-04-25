Do more than just display liquor on bar carts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Bar carts aren't just for cocktails anymore. You can use them to organize everything from glassware to wrapping paper. Kerri Frazier and Julie Houts of Pour for More, which benefits Kids TLC, visited the FOX 4 morning show Tuesday to show some fun ways carts can be used.

Pour for More, where plenty of bar carts will be on display, is Friday at Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art from 8 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $125 and just $100 for young professionals 35 and younger.