Dozens of businesses and professionals will gather to learn how to recognize mental illness, help employees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- When life gets tough, how well do you cope? More companies than ever now realize that helping their employees helps the bottom line. A new conference in Kansas City next week is designed to help.

FOX 4 invited Director of Behavioral Health at Cerner, Dr. William Stadler, and CEO of Tri-County Mental Health Services, Tom Petrizzo, for tips on what someone should do if they suspect they have a mental illness. One of their suggestions included calling your primary care physician if you're not sure where to start.

The Mental Health KC Conference KC is Thursday, May 4. It's for professionals, not the public. To find out more about the conference or about mental health resources in the metro, check out the links below.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

