Facebook Live gun threat forces KC's Hickman Mills school into lockdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Facebook Live video, featuring three males, one waving a gun and threatening another student, forced the Hickman Mills Freshman Center, 9010 Old Santa Fe Rd into lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers located the men off school property. Initially, one was taken into custody and two fled on foot. Then, within minutes, Kansas City, Mo., police dispatch reports a few others were also taken into custody at 93rd and Old Santa Fe.

There is no evidence they were ever on school property. Police continued to look for additional suspects near 93rd Street and Old Santa Fe Road.

