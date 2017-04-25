Federal app says Kansas City party bus where people were shot on board was operating illegally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The party bus that shooting victims were riding in last Saturday isn’t allowed to operate according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

The agency requires licensed companies to have inspections and the proper insurance. You can search companies in the free app Safer Bus.

Witnesses say a man and woman were arguing when shots rang out on the party bus parked at a QuikTrip on Truman Road Saturday night. Two people were shot, another person was burned.

Sean Walden has operated a different party bus company KC Night Train, for nearly a decade. The app shows how his company has passed all inspections and has qualified insurance. There are rules posted on his buses, including those banning weapons.

“You get to meet a lot of interesting people things you shake your head but these buses are about a good time. They aren’t meant for people that want to get up and fight they are about you celebrating something big in your life.”

That’s why Walden says he was surprised to hear about people in Kansas City either being shot while exiting or while on a party bus two weekends in a row. Jamon Morgan, 21, was killed in the first shooting outside of a party bus near the Taco Bell on Emmanuel Cleaver Boulevard.

Walden says searching companies with multiple names or names similar to those as other companies the country can be tricky in the Safer Bus app. Walden says in those cases you should call the company and don’t be scared to ask the driver for more information before getting on board.

“If you go up to a party bus in Kansas City and you don’t see any D.O.T. numbers on the bus with a name, you might want to ask the guy for the paperwork on it too, see if they have insurance. They all have to copies on board, so you might want to check, it’s your friends and family.”

No one was at the Independence home listed as the business address for the party bus company with shots fired on board. Reached by phone, the owner claimed to know nothing about it.

Two people initially in police custody for the shooting, won’t be charged. Kansas City police say the victims, including one in critical condition, don’t want to prosecute.